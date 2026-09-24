'Prapanch shiromani': BJP rejects Rahul's 'vote chori' charge, says he is hyping media report on EC row

The BJP on Thursday dismissed Rahul Gandhi's "vote chori" charge as "baseless", saying the Congress leader was trying to create "hype" over a media report on differences within the Election Commission, driven by his jealousy toward Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party’s electoral setbacks.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, party spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi also called Gandhi "prapanch shiromani (master manipulator)" and alleged that the PPT presentation the Congress leader made at his press conference on Thursday came from unknown and dubious sources.

"All decisions (at the Election Commission) were taken unanimously. There is no evidence that the decisions were taken by majority," Trivedi said.

The BJP leader questioned the authenticity of the report published in the Indian Express, contending that it does not have a comment, even off the record, from the Election Commission or any of the election commissioners.

"What is the basis of the report?" he asked.