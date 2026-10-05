Punjab road projects hit by bitumen shortage, rising prices ahead of polls

CHANDIGARH: With the 2027 Assembly elections less than four months away, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab Government is desperate to showcase that it has upgraded road infrastructure across the state during its poll campaign to the electorate. But it has hit a stumbling block as the prices of bitumen have doubled due to the US-Iran conflict in West Asia, which started earlier this year.

Thus, these projects are also facing a fund crunch as the contractors’ clause mentions, “variation in bitumen price will be taken into account during the period of execution of the contract.”

The slowdown is being driven by a shortage of bitumen, a key petroleum product used in road surfacing, with contractors reporting a sharp mismatch between demand and supply, and the maintenance contracts are being hit the hardest.

Sources added that in the past few months, the price of bitumen has doubled due to the US-Iran war, which started earlier this year, from Rs 4,000-4,500 per quintal before the conflict to around Rs 9,000 per quintal now, and is further expected to increase. The imported bitumen is more expensive by around Rs 3,000 per quintal.