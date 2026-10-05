Ranchi shooting club trainer arrested for hiding cameras in women’s changing room

RANCHI: A shooting club trainer in Ranchi has been arrested after hidden cameras were allegedly found in the women’s changing room and bathroom.

According to reports, some students undergoing shooting training noticed suspicious activity in the changing room and bathroom. Following an inspection, concealed cameras were allegedly found at the premises. Based on complaints from the students and their families, police reached the club and arrested the trainer, Sachin Kumar.

An FIR was registered against Kumar at Kotwali police station based on a complaint filed by the father of one of the victims. The discovery of the cameras also led to protests by students and their families at the club premises.

“We arrested the accused trainer and seized his mobile phone. He has been identified as Sachin Kumar, a resident of Chatra district, and has been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS),” said Kotwali police station officer-in-charge Sanoj Choudhary.

Police said an examination of Kumar’s mobile phone revealed several objectionable videos allegedly recorded in the female students’ changing room and bathroom. The phone has been sent for forensic analysis to determine further details about the recordings.

Police are also investigating when the alleged hidden cameras were installed, how long the recordings had been taking place, and whether the videos were shared with anyone or uploaded online.

Further action will be based on the interrogation of the accused and the findings of the forensic analysis.