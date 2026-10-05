SC asks Centre to identify five cities for pilot project to ensure footpaths on every road

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to identify five cities where a pilot project can be launched to ensure that every road has properly demarcated and encroachment-free footpaths.

A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe also directed the Centre to identify a centralised authority responsible for implementing the initiative.

The bench told Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj, appearing for the Centre, that the authority should have adequate funds, manpower, infrastructure and space to ensure the provision and maintenance of footpaths.

“Which will be that centralised authority, you tell us. The authority should have the funds, staff (and) infrastructure. Secondly, tell us about five cities where you can have the pilot project,” the bench said.

Nataraj said he would apprise the court about the details.

“We direct the Union of India to identify an authority which would be responsible for implementing the need for establishing footpaths,” the court said.

It also said five towns could be identified to begin a pilot project for provisioning footpaths wherever roads exist.

The bench posted the matter for further hearing after three weeks.