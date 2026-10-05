SC notice to EC, Centre proof institutions working independently: BJP

The BJP on Monday said the Supreme Court's decision to seek responses from the Election Commission and the Centre on pleas challenging the poll panel's functioning was proof that institutions in the country were working independently.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said the development showed there was no atmosphere of "fear and dictatorship" in the country and described it as "democracy in action".

"The country is moving in a very democratic way. Everyone is speaking their heart out. All procedures and systems are being followed. Where else could there be a better model of democracy? I feel India is celebrating democracy," Patra told reporters at the party headquarters.

The Supreme Court had issued notices to the Election Commission and the Centre, seeking their responses within a week to a plea challenging decisions allegedly taken by the poll panel led by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar without the approval of the other two Election Commissioners.

Patra said approaching the Supreme Court through a PIL, followed by a hearing and issuance of notice to the other side, was part of the standard judicial process.

"This is proof of all institutions functioning independently in the country," he said, adding that institutions had the liberty to function within the framework of the Constitution.