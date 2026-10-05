SC remarks establish CEC changed Form 6 ‘illegally, unilaterally’: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar had "illegally and unilaterally" modified Form 6, and said those responsible for what he called an "assault on democracy" would be held accountable.

Gandhi's remarks came after the Supreme Court clarified that it had not approved any modification to Form 6 being used by the Election Commission during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

"It is now established beyond doubt that Gyanesh Kumar changed Form 6 illegally and unilaterally. This is just one more proof of him abusing his position to help the BJP," Gandhi said in a post on X.

"He and everyone else involved in this criminal assault on our democracy will be held accountable," he added.