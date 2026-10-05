SC remarks establish CEC changed Form 6 ‘illegally, unilaterally’: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar had "illegally and unilaterally" modified Form 6, and said those responsible for what he called an "assault on democracy" would be held accountable.
Gandhi's remarks came after the Supreme Court clarified that it had not approved any modification to Form 6 being used by the Election Commission during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
"It is now established beyond doubt that Gyanesh Kumar changed Form 6 illegally and unilaterally. This is just one more proof of him abusing his position to help the BJP," Gandhi said in a post on X.
"He and everyone else involved in this criminal assault on our democracy will be held accountable," he added.
Form 6 is used by eligible citizens to apply for inclusion in the electoral roll.
Gandhi also shared a screenshot of an Election Commission statement dated September 26, which said the declaration attached to Form 6 for SIR had been "upheld" by the Supreme Court and that the forms prescribed under the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, would be used during non-SIR periods.
Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh also targeted the CEC, alleging that the poll chief had "lied" over the modification of the form.
"Form 6 was deliberately modified by the CEC himself to delete Gen Z voters of whom the PM is simply terrified," Ramesh alleged in a post on X.
The Congress leaders' remarks followed the Supreme Court issuing notices to the Election Commission and the Centre on pleas alleging that several decisions of the poll panel were taken without the approval of both election commissioners.
A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, said it would examine the decisions and annul any found to be contrary to law.
The court, however, declined to pass an interim order restraining Kumar from taking decisions pending disposal of the petitions.
The bench also said it would examine the statutory immunity granted to the CEC, observing that the protection available to the poll chief was wider than that enjoyed by judges.
On Form 6, the court made it clear that it had not approved any modification and said it would examine the records to determine who had made the changes.
Gandhi had earlier alleged on October 1 that the online version of Form 6 was changed illegally and questioned who in the Election Commission had directed Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to make the alteration and who at the company had approved it.