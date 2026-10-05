Any modified Form 6 not approved by Supreme Court: CJI Surya Kant

The Supreme Court on Monday clarified that it had not approved any modification to Form 6 used by the Election Commission during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, and sought the poll panel's response on the issue.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said it wanted to examine records to ascertain who had made the changes to the form.

"Any modification to Form 6 has not been approved by us. Let's be clear. When records are produced, we would like to see who has modified it," Chief Justice Surya Kant said.

The court was hearing a PIL filed by Shailendra Mani Tripathi challenging decisions, guidelines and software changes allegedly introduced by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar without the concurrence of the other two Election Commissioners.

The plea, filed through advocate Chand Qureshi, was taken up in the wake of a recent report alleging that two Election Commissioners had objected to changes made during the SIR, including modifications to Form 6 requiring details of an applicant's ancestry and a link to the previous SIR.

Form 6 is used by eligible citizens to apply for inclusion in the electoral roll.

The bench told senior advocate Maneka Guruswamy, appearing for Tripathi, that the prayers in the PIL appeared to be "jumbled up". It issued notice on the plea and tagged it with another PIL filed by Patna resident Rakesh Kumar Singh on the issue.