Soil caves in at Haryana’s ORC tunnel site, villagers demand probe and halt to tunnelling

CHANDIGARH: Residents of the Sehsola village in Haryana’s Nuh district on Monday have demanded an immediate halt to tunnelling and blasting after soil caved in over an area of about 20 metres at an under-construction twin tunnel that is part of the Rs 5,618-crore Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor (HORC).

The incident narrowly averted a major accident and triggered a heated exchange on Monday between villagers, officials and representatives of the construction company. The villagers have also demanded an independent technical probe and compensation.

Residents submitted a written complaint to the Nuh Deputy Commissioner, alleging that safety norms were being violated at the tunnel site. They claimed there was inadequate support to hold back the soil, a lack of safety equipment and warning boards, and that blasting was being carried out day and night without prior notice.

Sources said the subsidence occurred in a field in the Patuka area of Sehsola, in Taoru subdivision. No farmers or children were in the field at the time, although villagers claimed a tractor-trolley had passed through the spot shortly before the incident. They said they would not allow work to resume without assurances on safety and compensation for the losses.

Railway and construction company officials who visited the site said the affected area was a side portion of the works. They said a technical inspection would be carried out, the sunken portion filled, and warning boards and barricades installed.

The 4.69-km twin tunnel is a major component of the 126-km HORC line, which is designed to carry double-stack container trains through the Aravalli foothills.