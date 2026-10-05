Supreme Court gets three new judges, working strength rises to 37

The Supreme Court will get three new judges, taking its working strength to 37, just one short of its sanctioned strength of 38.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Monday announced the elevation of Justice Sunita Agarwal, Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court; Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court; and Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh, Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court, to the Supreme Court.

Meghwal announced the appointments in a social media post.