11 Indians among 12 crew injured after vessel hit by projectile in Strait of Hormuz; MEA condemns attack

Eleven Indian crew members were injured on Tuesday after a Panama-flagged commercial vessel was struck by a projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, the Ministry of External Affairs said.
The vessel, MT On Peace, was carrying 19 crew members, including 17 Indians. Twelve crew members were injured in the incident, of whom 11 were Indian nationals, the MEA said.
“We condemn the attack earlier today on a Panama-flagged commercial vessel MT On Peace off the coast of Oman, where it was struck by a projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz,” the ministry said in a statement.
The injured crew members were evacuated with the assistance of Omani authorities and are receiving medical treatment in Khasab, Oman, it said.
India expressed concern over continuing attacks on shipping in the region and called for an immediate cessation of such incidents.
“The targeting of commercial shipping, seafarers and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and navigation and commerce through international waterways must be restored at the earliest,” the MEA said.
The ministry also thanked the Omani authorities for their assistance in evacuating the injured sailors.
(With inputs from PTI)