11 Indians among 12 crew injured after vessel hit by projectile in Strait of Hormuz; MEA condemns attack

Eleven Indian crew members were injured on Tuesday after a Panama-flagged commercial vessel was struck by a projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The vessel, MT On Peace, was carrying 19 crew members, including 17 Indians. Twelve crew members were injured in the incident, of whom 11 were Indian nationals, the MEA said.

“We condemn the attack earlier today on a Panama-flagged commercial vessel MT On Peace off the coast of Oman, where it was struck by a projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz,” the ministry said in a statement.