2003 TN Assembly resolution withdrawn, no cause left: SC closes seven-Judge reference on legislative privileges

NEW DELHI: In a brief hearing, the Supreme Court on Tuesday in its order closed the seven-judge constitution bench reference on legislative privileges vis-a-vis free speech, terming it as "infructuous".

The seven-judge constitution bench, headed by the Chief Justice Surya Kant, said the matter pending for nearly 20 years was constituted to decide the important questions but the very trigger has disappeared.

The apex court also comprising Justices Aravind Kumar, P K Mishra, Joymalya Bagchi, Vipul Pancholi, Shree Chandrashekhar and V Mohana disposed of the matter, after noting that the 2003 resolution of the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly, which was the trigger for the case, was withdrawn in 2004.

While disposing of the matter as infructuous, the bench noted that the withdrawal of the impugned resolution skipped the notice of the Court while passing the reference order.

The court also observed that the cause of action for the reference has become infructuous, and closed the matter. However, it clarified that the questions of law are left open for adjudication in an appropriate case where such conflict arises again.

After the order was dictated by the top court, Senior Advocate A M Singhvi commented in a lighter vein that the Court has set two records - shortest hearing and quickest disposal of a 7-judge matter.