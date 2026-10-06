A familiar protest script takes a turn as Rahul enters Akashvani Bhavan

NEW DELHI: Opposition leaders were being put into buses, some Congress leaders had already left and the INDIA bloc's protest march towards the Election Commission on Tuesday seemed all but over. A familiar script was playing out -- until it was not.

Around noon, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had climbed a barricade near the NITI Aayog office and waved the Tricolour as cameras clicked. He then climbed down, and police began detaining MPs who had sat on the road after their march demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation was stopped.

But Gandhi, who had yet to be taken into a bus, soon shifted the scene.

After speaking to his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra seated inside one of the buses, he dashed towards the reception entrance of Akashvani Bhavan around 12.20 pm, catching many opposition MPs, including some from his own party, by surprise.

Until then, the action had centred on Parliament Street, where security personnel stopped the march from the Parliament House complex towards the poll body's headquarters.

Priyanka Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders Abhishek Banerjee, Derek O'Brien and Mahua Moitra, and CPI(M) MP John Brittas were among those put into the buses.

With several leaders detained and others leaving, there was little indication that the protest was about to move into the grounds of the broadcasting house.

At the reception entrance near gate number 3 of Akashvani Bhavan, staff tried to prevent Gandhi from entering, leading to a tense stand-off. He eventually pushed his way inside, accompanied by his security personnel.

Around 12.30 pm, Priyanka Gandhi alighted from the bus, walked towards the entrance and joined her brother.

The two sat under a tree near gate number 4 as staff of the broadcasting house rushed outside to watch the unfolding drama.