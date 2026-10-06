Rahul, Priyanka enter Akashvani Bhawan premises amid INDIA bloc protest; Akhilesh Yadav among MPs detained

High drama marked the INDIA bloc's march from Parliament Street to the Election Commission headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday, as Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with other supporters, entered the Akashvani Bhawan premises in an attempt to reach the poll panel's office.

The Congress leaders along with other MPs were earlier stopped by security personnel on Parliament Street near Niti Aayog office during their march to demand Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

After being prevented from proceeding further, they sat on the road in protest. Soon Rahul Gandhi and TMC's Abhisekh Banerjee climbed atop a police barricade, while Priyanka Gandhi was taken to a awaiting bus for being detained.

However. she was soon seen alighting from it and joined her brother at the Akashvani gate.

Despite being prevented by police, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Deepinder Hooda entered the Akashvani Bhawan premises from the reception gate. They were later seen sitting under a tree.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Trinamool Congress leaders Derek O'Brien, Abhishek Banerjee and other opposition leaders were detained and taken in a bus.

Area Deputy Commissioner of Police Sachin Sharma reached the spot with a large posse of policemen in a bid to evict the protesting opposition members.

During the march, opposition MPs were seen carrying cutouts depicting Kumar in an RSS uniform and raised slogans, including “BJP hai CEC hai”, “Vote chor, gaddi chhod” and “Democracy not for sale”.