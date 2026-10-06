'Automation is eroding pilots' manual flying skills': Captain Mohan Ranganathan

The Flydubai cockpit incident, along with recent cases involving pilot substance misuse and delayed alcohol tests, has put aviation safety under renewed scrutiny. Aviation safety consultant and former Boeing instructor, Captain Mohan Ranganathan, speaks to S Lalitha about cockpit security, pilot fitness, fatigue, accountability and the need for stronger safety systems. Excerpts:

What does the Flydubai cockpit incident tell you?

The crash axe that the pilot was reportedly hit with is a tool provided to pilots to break through the fuselage and exit the cockpit if they are unable to open the cabin door during an emergency. The DFDR (Digital Flight Data Recorder) and CVR (Cockpit Voice Recorder) are with the Saudi authorities, who have not yet said anything on the incident.

There have been recent instances of pilots testing positive for banned substances or delaying mandatory alcohol tests. What, in your view, needs to change to address this concern?

Punitive action needs to be taken. Such incidents have occurred in the past as well, with several pilots failing breathalyser tests. A three-month suspension is no solution. Those found guilty should face stricter consequences, including being permanently barred from training positions. Anyone sent for rehabilitation should be allowed to return only after certification by a qualified medical practitioner. There have been instances of pilots terminated by one airline later joining another.