'Automation is eroding pilots' manual flying skills': Captain Mohan Ranganathan

The Flydubai cockpit incident, along with recent cases involving pilot substance misuse and delayed alcohol tests, has put aviation safety under renewed scrutiny. Aviation safety consultant and former Boeing instructor, Captain Mohan Ranganathan, speaks to S Lalitha about cockpit security, pilot fitness, fatigue, accountability and the need for stronger safety systems. Excerpts:
What does the Flydubai cockpit incident tell you?
The crash axe that the pilot was reportedly hit with is a tool provided to pilots to break through the fuselage and exit the cockpit if they are unable to open the cabin door during an emergency. The DFDR (Digital Flight Data Recorder) and CVR (Cockpit Voice Recorder) are with the Saudi authorities, who have not yet said anything on the incident.
There have been recent instances of pilots testing positive for banned substances or delaying mandatory alcohol tests. What, in your view, needs to change to address this concern?
Punitive action needs to be taken. Such incidents have occurred in the past as well, with several pilots failing breathalyser tests. A three-month suspension is no solution. Those found guilty should face stricter consequences, including being permanently barred from training positions. Anyone sent for rehabilitation should be allowed to return only after certification by a qualified medical practitioner. There have been instances of pilots terminated by one airline later joining another.
How are longer flights times affecting pilot fatigue & stress?
Pilots require adequate rest. They need proper days off to rest and spend time with their families. Safer air travel depends on pilots who are well-rested and alert. When the body is not sufficiently rested, a pilot may not be able to make the right decisions at the right time.
What are the most important steps that airlines & regulators must take to make flying safer?
If pilots of an airline are repeatedly involved in tail strikes, it clearly raises questions about the quality of training they receive. There is too much reliance on automation, and pilots are gradually losing their manual flying skills. I remember a discussion 15 years ago when William Voss, the then head of the Flight Safety Foundation in the US, quoted Kathy Abbott of the Federal Aviation Administration to highlight the decline in manual landing skills.
The deterioration since then has been considerable.
What has been the sentiment among pilots following the Flydubai incident?
The sentiment regarding the incident is similar to what I feel. Can you show me any news report in the US, Australia, Canada or the UK highlighting this episode? The aviation standards are quite high there and it is not considered possible there.
Do you think the current system for reporting and addressing safety concerns allows pilots to speak up freely, without fear of professional consequences?
Not at all. Any call made by a pilot can be tracked, which can discourage them from reporting genuine safety concerns. We need a system similar to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), where pilots can report concerns with complete anonymity and without fear of professional consequences.
What is one change you would most like to see in India’s aviation safety framework?
We urgently need certified, quality trainers. Every Captain cannot be a trainer, as imparting effective training requires specific skills. Every simulator session should be digitally recorded. A complete digital record of simulator sessions and proficiency checks of all training captains would significantly improve accountability, consistency and the overall quality of training.