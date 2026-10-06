CBI books Punjab CM’s OSD in corruption case, searches Mann’s ‘camp office’

CHANDIGARH: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday evening conducted searches at multiple locations in Chandigarh and Punjab, including the camp office of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in Chandigarh and the residence of his Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Rajbir Singh Ghuman, in Gharachon village, Sangrur.
The searches followed the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against Ghuman and five others. The agency also searched the residence of Ghuman’s close relative in Phase 11, Mohali, besides premises in Patiala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Gurdaspur.
The raids came a day after the Punjab and Haryana High Court directed the CBI to register a case and investigate allegations of corruption linked to the Chief Minister’s Office.
Among the premises searched was the residence reportedly belonging to Gurkirpal Singh Thind, brother of CM OSD Rajbir Singh Ghuman, in Phase 11, Mohali.
In a statement, the CBI said that, pursuant to the High Court’s order and after receiving a report from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), it had registered an FIR to investigate allegations of corruption against Ghuman and his associates.
The allegations include influencing and manipulating the postings of officers, including IAS and IPS officers; departmental proceedings; policy formulation; administrative approvals; tender conditions; licensing matters; land-use conversion; property disputes; and revenue and land-related matters in exchange for financial benefits.
It is also alleged that the accused public servants accessed and provided drafts of government orders and policies to private individuals before their official issuance.
“The CBI has booked six persons, including two public servants, middlemen and associates, namely Rajbir Ghuman, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Chief Minister of Punjab; Nitin Gohal; Jitin Gohal alias Raja; Romi Raja Mahajan; Bir Devinder; RS Nagra; and an unknown public servant and private person,” the agency said in its statement.
The CBI said it subsequently conducted coordinated searches at eight locations across Chandigarh, Mohali, Gurdaspur, Ludhiana, Patiala, Sangrur and Jalandhar at premises linked to the accused.
“Incriminating evidence such as laptops, mobile phones and documents were seized. These are being scrutinised for evidence of bribery and impropriety. Further investigation in the case is in progress,” the agency said.
The High Court had on Monday directed the CBI to register an FIR after observing that material shared by the ED prima facie disclosed cognisable offences. It also sought a status report on the investigation within two months.
The High Court was hearing a PIL filed by advocate Nikhil Saraf. It observed that the material placed before it disclosed cognisable offences and ordered a probe, directing the Punjab government and state police to assist the central agency.
The Punjab government has challenged the High Court’s order directing the CBI probe in the Supreme Court.
The ED has alleged that Nitin Gohal acted as a middleman between people seeking government favours and OSD Rajbir Ghuman. The alleged favours included transfers, access to confidential government documents and assistance in obtaining arms licences.
Gohal had been searched by the ED in connection with a money-laundering probe into alleged irregularities in Change of Land Use (CLU) approvals and suspicious sale transactions involving companies under the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA). The ED subsequently shared its findings with the Punjab DGP. However, after no FIR was registered, advocate Nikhil Saraf approached the High Court.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann rejected the allegations and accused the BJP of using central agencies against political opponents.
Reacting to the raids, Mann said in a social media post, “BJP has started preparations for the Punjab elections. A CBI raid was conducted at my camp office. Now, the ED and CBI will be misused in Punjab to defame the Punjab government and me. The BJP is feeling nervous after seeing the love and support I am receiving from the people.”
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal also criticised the raids. In a social media post, he said, “The CBI raid on the Punjab Chief Minister’s office two months before the elections is the result of the BJP’s frustration.”
He alleged that the BJP-led government at the Centre had “always pushed Punjabis around”, referring to the farmers’ movement, the issue of Punjab’s water and the Punjab University controversy. “And now, it’s even pushing around their elected Chief Minister,” he said.
Opposition parties also criticised the state government.
The BJP said the state government had no authority to order CBI raids. Former Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar said in a post on X, “Bhagwant Mann ji, the CBI has not been sent by the Government of India, it has been ordered by the Hon’ble High Court to investigate this loot of Punjab under your watch.”
He added, “The court itself is monitoring the investigation. If you are truthful, what do you have to fear? You will have to answer for your sins. Every single penny looted from Punjab will be accounted for.”
Taking a dig at Mann and the AAP, Leader of Opposition and senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa said, “The irony is hard to miss. The place that symbolised Delhi’s remote control over Punjab is now under the CBI scanner.”
Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia also targeted the Punjab government following the CBI raids. In social media posts, Majithia described the CBI action as the “beginning of the end” of the alleged corruption network and claimed that Ghuman, whom he accused of being a key figure around the Chief Minister’s residence, was now on the CBI’s radar.
Majithia also claimed that Ghuman and Amandeep Grewal, the brother-in-law of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, were at large following the CBI raids. This claim could not be independently verified.