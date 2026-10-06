CBI books Punjab CM’s OSD in corruption case, searches Mann’s ‘camp office’

CHANDIGARH: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday evening conducted searches at multiple locations in Chandigarh and Punjab, including the camp office of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in Chandigarh and the residence of his Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Rajbir Singh Ghuman, in Gharachon village, Sangrur.

The searches followed the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against Ghuman and five others. The agency also searched the residence of Ghuman’s close relative in Phase 11, Mohali, besides premises in Patiala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Gurdaspur.

The raids came a day after the Punjab and Haryana High Court directed the CBI to register a case and investigate allegations of corruption linked to the Chief Minister’s Office.

Among the premises searched was the residence reportedly belonging to Gurkirpal Singh Thind, brother of CM OSD Rajbir Singh Ghuman, in Phase 11, Mohali.

In a statement, the CBI said that, pursuant to the High Court’s order and after receiving a report from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), it had registered an FIR to investigate allegations of corruption against Ghuman and his associates.