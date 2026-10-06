ED summons Punjab CM Mann’s brother-in-law in Rs 5-crore bribery case involving wife Gurpreet Kaur

CHANDIGARH: A day after the Punjab and Haryana High Court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate allegations made by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against people linked to Punjab Chief MinisterBhagwant Mann’s office, the ED has summoned Mann’s brother-in-law, Amardeep Singh Grewal, for questioning in connection with an alleged Rs 5-crore bribery case in which the name of Dr Gurpreet Kaur Mann, the chief minister’s wife, has also figured.
Sources said Grewal was initially asked to appear before the High Intensity Unit (HIU) on October 7, but he sought an adjournment. He has now been asked to appear at the ED’s Delhi office on October 9.
The agency is examining the case as part of its ongoing investigation and has sought Grewal’s appearance for questioning.
The alleged bribery controversy relates to a rape case registered in Amritsar, in which it was alleged that Grewal had offered to get the investigation scuttled in return for a bribe of Rs 5 crore.
Former Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Justice Ranjit Singh had levelled allegations that the bribe was sought on behalf of the chief minister’s wife, Dr Gurpreet Kaur Mann. She had outright denied the allegations and served a legal notice on the former judge.
Grewal is a leading Punjabi film personality associated with M/s East Sunshine Production Private Limited and has been associated with Punjabi films, including Maujan Hi Maujan and Snowman. The company has overseas production and release linkages, and these movies were produced after the AAP government was formed, sources said.
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) subsequently took cognisance of a complaint concerning the allegations and sought an action-taken report from the Punjab chief secretary and DGP.
The controversy subsequently reached the Punjab and Haryana High Court.
Last month, Dr Gurpreet Kaur, wife of CM Mann, filed a criminal defamation case against Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal, her brother and party leader Bikram Singh Majithia, and Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira. She alleged that they had made false allegations accusing her of helping protect a rape accused.
Kaur filed the complaint in a Chandigarh court under Sections 210 and 222 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, for an alleged offence under Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.
Later, the court lifted the “interim restraint” on retired Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Justice Ranjit Singh, which had prohibited him from publishing or sharing material related to an alleged Rs 5-crore bribery demand. The court observed that a person approaching it must come with “clean hands”.