ED summons Punjab CM Mann’s brother-in-law in Rs 5-crore bribery case involving wife Gurpreet Kaur

CHANDIGARH: A day after the Punjab and Haryana High Court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate allegations made by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against people linked to Punjab Chief MinisterBhagwant Mann’s office, the ED has summoned Mann’s brother-in-law, Amardeep Singh Grewal, for questioning in connection with an alleged Rs 5-crore bribery case in which the name of Dr Gurpreet Kaur Mann, the chief minister’s wife, has also figured.

Sources said Grewal was initially asked to appear before the High Intensity Unit (HIU) on October 7, but he sought an adjournment. He has now been asked to appear at the ED’s Delhi office on October 9.

The agency is examining the case as part of its ongoing investigation and has sought Grewal’s appearance for questioning.

The alleged bribery controversy relates to a rape case registered in Amritsar, in which it was alleged that Grewal had offered to get the investigation scuttled in return for a bribe of Rs 5 crore.

Former Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Justice Ranjit Singh had levelled allegations that the bribe was sought on behalf of the chief minister’s wife, Dr Gurpreet Kaur Mann. She had outright denied the allegations and served a legal notice on the former judge.