Punjab HC hands over ED's 'cash-for-transfers' probe against CM Mann's office to CBI

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to register a criminal case to probe allegations of corruption linked to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's office — "cash for transfers, cash for getting favourable policies, cash for tenders and such other illegal activities" — which were raised by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in three letters to the Punjab DGP.

Pronouncing the order in the open court, a division bench of Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor directed the CBI to register a criminal case and submit a status report within two months.

The court further ordered the Punjab government and state police to render full cooperation and assistance to the central agency during the inquiry.

The Bench asserted it was of the considered view that a fair and transparent investigation was required to be carried out in the matter. "We are also not impressed by the manner in which Punjab Police has acted so far in the matter and, therefore, we deem it appropriate to entrust investigation of the present case to the Central Bureau of Investigation which will register an FIR in the matter and proceed with the investigation forthwith," the bench stated.

The order was passed on a public interest litigation (PIL) filed on August 27 by advocate Nikhil Saraf. Saraf sought an independent central probe after state authorities failed to act on three formal communications sent by the ED to Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav between July 24 and August 12.