ED wraps up 36-hour GMADA searches; AAP accuses Centre of targeting Punjab ahead of polls

CHANDIGARH: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday ended its 36-hour search operation at the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) office in Mohali, intensifying the political confrontation between the AAP-led Punjab government and the BJP-led Centre ahead of the Assembly elections.

AAP workers staged a protest outside the GMADA office, raising slogans against the Union government and alleging that the ED action was aimed at pressuring the Punjab government before the polls. Police escorted the ED team from the GMADA office to the Chandigarh border after the searches ended.

Sources said the ED team left with more than 30 bags containing seized documents and hard disks of scanned records. The agency is learnt to have collected substantial material and is expected to summon officials in the coming days.

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema accused the Centre of misusing central agencies ahead of elections.

“States where elections are due, the BJP-led central government sends the ED, CBI and the I-T Department by misusing them,” he alleged.

Cheema claimed similar action had taken place in Delhi and West Bengal before elections and alleged that opposition-ruled states were being targeted.

“Now that assembly elections are drawing closer in Punjab, ED raids have intensified across the state,” he said.

“Action is being taken at the homes of AAP leaders, workers and officials. These are not just raids. They raise serious questions about the misuse of central agencies. Punjab has never bowed to intimidation, and it never will,” he said.