Punjab govt moves apex court against HC order for CBI probe linked to CM Bhagwant Mann’s office

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Government on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court challenging the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s order directing a CBI probe into corruption allegations linked to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s office.

The allegations include “cash for transfers, cash for getting favourable policies, cash for tenders" and such other illegal activities raised by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in three letters to the Punjab Director General of Police (DGP).

The High Court had directed the CBI to submit a report within two months.

The State government filed the Special Leave Petition (SLP) against the High Court order at 1.42 am on Tuesday, according to the apex court website. A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant agreed to take it up on Wednesday or Thursday after the plea was mentioned for urgent listing, with the State alleging that the matter was linked to the ensuing Assembly elections.

Senior counsel Vikas Singh urged the CJI, “During election time, these kinds of cases are being trumped up. It's a clear case of federal structure being violated.” The CJI replied, “We will try tomorrow, otherwise the day after, definitely."