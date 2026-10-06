Dipke alleges police issuing notices to CJP activists, pressuring them to skip Oct 10 Delhi protest

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday alleged that police were issuing notices to party activists and pressuring them to stay away from the party's planned agitation in New Delhi on October 10.

Targeting the BJP-led government, Dipke also claimed 'One Nation, One Election' was merely a slogan and that the intention was "one nation, one political party".

The CJP founder was addressing a press conference in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city.

The CJP has proposed an agitation at Jantar Mantar in the national capital on October 10 to press for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Dipke claimed that the Chandrapur police had served notices to CJP activists, asking them not to participate in the October 10 agitation at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and questioning them about the source of funds for their travel expenses.