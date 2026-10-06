Gyanesh Kumar misled SC, has no moral right to remain CEC: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of misleading the Supreme Court and the public over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, saying he had “no moral right” to continue in office.

Raut was among opposition leaders who joined an INDIA bloc march to the Election Commission in New Delhi, demanding Kumar’s resignation amid allegations of irregularities in the SIR exercise.

“It is now evident what game Gyanesh Kumar has played,” Raut told reporters, alleging that changes were made to the electoral process without the consent or approval of the full Election Commission.

“Even the Supreme Court has been misled by Gyanesh Kumar and such a person has no moral right to remain in the chair,” he said.

The remarks came a day after the Supreme Court said it would examine decisions taken by the Election Commission and annul those found to be contrary to law.

The court issued notices to the Centre and the poll panel on pleas alleging that several decisions were taken without the approval of the two Election Commissioners.

The apex court also clarified that it had not approved any modifications to Form 6, which is being used during the SIR exercise in various states.

Form 6 is an application submitted by eligible voters seeking inclusion in the electoral rolls.

The Election Commission has rejected allegations of differences within the three-member poll panel and maintained that decisions on the SIR exercise were taken unanimously.

(With inputs from PTI)