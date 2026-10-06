Haryana Police rolls out Next-Gen E-Challan system with fixed timelines for notices and grievances

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana Police has rolled out a Next-Gen E-Challan system across the state, setting fixed timelines for issuing traffic challan notices, responding to violations and disposing of grievances. Under the system, a traffic violator will receive a notice within three days and have 45 days to accept or reject it.
If no action is taken within the stipulated period, the challan will be deemed to have been accepted automatically. If the vehicle owner or driver files a grievance, it must be disposed of within 30 days; otherwise, the grievance will also be deemed to have been accepted automatically. One Nodal Officer and two Grievance Redressal Officers have been appointed in each district.
If a grievance is rejected, the vehicle owner or driver can challenge the challan in court after depositing 50 per cent of the challan amount. An accepted challan must be paid within 90 days.
Under Rule 167(12) of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, registration-related or driving licence-related transactions of the concerned vehicle or driver may be restricted until a pending challan is disposed of. The vehicle can also be marked as “Not to be Transacted” on the portal. Under Rule 167(13), police officers are empowered to detain a motor vehicle as per the prescribed provisions.
At a review meeting on traffic management, road safety and pollution control held today, Haryana Director General of Police Ajay Singhal said the Next-Gen E-Challan system would enhance transparency and accountability in enforcement, while technology-driven monitoring would help police identify potential traffic congestion and other issues in advance.
He directed officers to integrate modern technology with human sensitivity, keeping road safety, citizen convenience and effective compliance with the law as priorities. He also called for preventive and data-driven traffic management strategies.
Singhal directed officers to continuously monitor congestion-prone areas using control rooms, digital mapping and Google Maps. “At locations where traffic congestion occurs regularly, advance deployment of police personnel, traffic diversions and other necessary arrangements should be ensured according to local conditions, so that instead of responding after congestion occurs, a strategy is adopted to prevent traffic jams in the first place,” he said.
Additional DGP (Traffic) Vikas Arora said the Next-Gen E-Challan system was implemented in Haryana from June 16 in accordance with a notification issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on January 20.
During the meeting, Superintendent of Police Pushpa Khatri said the Haryana Police had undertaken extensive enforcement against traffic violations this year.
Action was taken in 1.40 lakh cases involving vehicles without number plates, 3.03 lakh lane-driving violations, 37,332 cases of drunken driving, 2.68 lakh cases of driving on the wrong side, 9.75 lakh cases of riding without helmets, 77,413 cases involving vehicles without valid PUC certificates and 3.67 lakh cases of over-speeding.
“These figures reflect that Haryana Police views road safety not merely as a matter of enforcement, but as an effort to build a disciplined and safe traffic system. Special emphasis is being laid on strict action against serious violations such as driving without helmets, over-speeding, driving on the wrong side and drunken driving,” Pushpa said.
The meeting also discussed restrictions on the operation of BS-III and below-standard vehicles in the NCR region and the government’s vehicle scrapping policy.
ADGP (Traffic) Arora said 27 scrapping centres had been established in the state for scrapping old vehicles. Eligible vehicle owners can scrap their old vehicles and avail themselves of the prescribed scrap value, concessions in commercial tax and other benefits available under the rules on the purchase of a new vehicle.