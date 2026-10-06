Haryana Police rolls out Next-Gen E-Challan system with fixed timelines for notices and grievances

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana Police has rolled out a Next-Gen E-Challan system across the state, setting fixed timelines for issuing traffic challan notices, responding to violations and disposing of grievances. Under the system, a traffic violator will receive a notice within three days and have 45 days to accept or reject it.

If no action is taken within the stipulated period, the challan will be deemed to have been accepted automatically. If the vehicle owner or driver files a grievance, it must be disposed of within 30 days; otherwise, the grievance will also be deemed to have been accepted automatically. One Nodal Officer and two Grievance Redressal Officers have been appointed in each district.

If a grievance is rejected, the vehicle owner or driver can challenge the challan in court after depositing 50 per cent of the challan amount. An accepted challan must be paid within 90 days.

Under Rule 167(12) of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, registration-related or driving licence-related transactions of the concerned vehicle or driver may be restricted until a pending challan is disposed of. The vehicle can also be marked as “Not to be Transacted” on the portal. Under Rule 167(13), police officers are empowered to detain a motor vehicle as per the prescribed provisions.