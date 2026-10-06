‘How long will this drama continue?’: Rijiju attacks Rahul Gandhi over Opposition march to EC

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday criticised Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and the Congress over the INDIA bloc’s march to the Election Commission, saying repeated attacks on constitutional institutions would neither strengthen democracy nor help the party regain public support.
Rijiju described the Congress’s criticism of the Election Commission and the Supreme Court as a “daily drama” and urged Gandhi to focus on public service instead.
“This daily drama by the Congress Party, Rahul Gandhi, and their associates — constantly attacking the Election Commission and the Supreme Court — needs to stop now. How long will this drama continue?” Rijiju told reporters.
His remarks came hours after Gandhi led a march by Opposition MPs towards the Election Commission headquarters in New Delhi, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Gandhi alleged that nearly 300 Opposition MPs from both Houses were stopped from meeting the poll panel and questioned why elected representatives were not being allowed to meet the Commission. He said the Opposition was at the EC’s doorstep to “save democracy” and accused the government and constitutional authorities of undermining democratic institutions.
Rijiju hit back, accusing the Congress of questioning institutions despite having ruled the country for decades. He also referred to the Emergency and said the party should not promote narratives allegedly advanced by “anti-India forces”.
“The Congress Party was given the opportunity to rule this country for 55 years, including two years during the Emergency... and today they talk about democracy,” he said.
On Gandhi’s political campaign, Rijiju said merely belonging to a political family would no longer guarantee electoral success.
“Simply being born into a specific family will not make you Prime Minister anymore,” he said, urging the Congress to build a grassroots connect instead of relying on social media campaigns.
Rijiju said the Congress should instead focus on winning voters’ confidence through public service. “If you continue to serve the people, they will trust you. Creating drama won’t accomplish anything,” he said.
(With inputs from PTI)