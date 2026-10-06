‘How long will this drama continue?’: Rijiju attacks Rahul Gandhi over Opposition march to EC

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday criticised Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and the Congress over the INDIA bloc’s march to the Election Commission, saying repeated attacks on constitutional institutions would neither strengthen democracy nor help the party regain public support.

Rijiju described the Congress’s criticism of the Election Commission and the Supreme Court as a “daily drama” and urged Gandhi to focus on public service instead.

“This daily drama by the Congress Party, Rahul Gandhi, and their associates — constantly attacking the Election Commission and the Supreme Court — needs to stop now. How long will this drama continue?” Rijiju told reporters.

His remarks came hours after Gandhi led a march by Opposition MPs towards the Election Commission headquarters in New Delhi, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.