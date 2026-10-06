INDIA bloc march ends, but Rahul, Priyanka have other plans; stage sit-in at Akashvani Bhawan

High drama marked the INDIA bloc's march from Parliament Street to the Election Commission headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday, as Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with other supporters, entered the Akashvani Bhawan premises in an attempt to reach the poll panel's office.

The Congress leaders along with other MPs were earlier stopped by security personnel on Parliament Street near Niti Aayog office during their march to demand Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

After being prevented from proceeding further, they sat on the road in protest. Soon Rahul Gandhi and TMC's Abhisekh Banerjee climbed atop a police barricade, while Priyanka Gandhi was taken to a awaiting bus for being detained.

However. she was soon seen alighting from it and joined her brother at the Akashvani gate.

Despite being prevented by police, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Deepinder Hooda entered the Akashvani Bhawan premises from the reception gate. They were later seen sitting under a tree.

Police personnel were seen asking them to vacate the premises but the Gandhi siblings refused to relent and insisted that they want to go to the Election Commission office.

Rahul Gandhi questioned the police on where the Opposition could sit to protest.

Gandhi said the Opposition MPs only wanted to meet Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the other two Election Commissioners to raise questions on the electoral process.

“We only want to meet Gyanesh Kumar and the other two Election Commissioners,” Gandhi said, adding that the Election Commission was unwilling to meet the MPs despite being elected by “crores of people”.

Questioning the police over restrictions on the protest, Gandhi said, “Where can I sit?” He said he had earlier been removed from one spot and asked the police to tell him where he could sit without being removed.

“Can I sit at India Gate? Can I sit at Jantar Mantar? Can I sit on the road? Where can I sit? Just name a place, and I will sit there,” he said.