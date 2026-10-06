J&K raises judicial officers’ retirement age from 60 to 62 years following SC directions

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir government has approved enhancement of the superannuation age of Judicial Officers in the Union Territory from 60 to 62 years.

The decision, cleared by the Omar Abdullah Cabinet on September 22, has now received the approval of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

The decision to increase the retirement age of Judicial officers was taken after Supreme Court on September 1 directed seven consenting States, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal to amend their judicial service rules to provide for superannuation at 62 years, subject to assessment of suitability at the age of 60 years by the jurisdictional High Court. The apex court had also directed the remaining States/UTs, including Jammu and Kashmir to take an appropriate decision and submit a compliance report.

According to an order issued by the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, the matter was considered in consultation with the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

“The Registrar General conveyed that the Full Court in its deliberations held on 10-08-2026 resolved to recommend enhancement of the retirement age of Judicial Officers in UTs of J&K and Ladakh to 62 years, subject to such officers being found fit and eligible for their continued utility beyond the age of 60 years,” reads the order.

It states that the matter was taken up with the Finance Department, which conveyed its concurrence to the proposal, subject to assessment of fitness, eligibility and continued utility beyond the age of 60 years, carrying out of necessary amendments to the relevant service rules, and approval of the Council of Ministers.

“The Council of Ministers on 22-09-2026 has accorded approval to the proposal,” further states the order.

The order states that in pursuance of directions of Supreme Court, the Competent Authority has accorded sanction to enhancement of the age of superannuation of Judicial Officers serving in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir from 60 years to 62 years, with effect from 31-03-2026.

“Continuation in service beyond the age of 60 years shall be subject to assessment by the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh of the fitness, eligibility, suitability, performance and continued utility of the Judicial Officer concerned in accordance with the recommendation of the Full Court. The necessary amendments in the relevant rules shall be undertaken in consultation with the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh,” adds the order.