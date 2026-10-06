Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, other Congress leaders released by Delhi Police after detention

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other party leaders who were detained after an over eight-hour sit-in at Akashvani Bhawan in Delhi were released by the police shortly after 10 pm, the party said.

The leaders were taken to the Kingsway Camp police lines after being forcibly removed from the Akashvani Bhawan premises, where they had staged the sit-in after being stopped from marching towards the Election Commission.

Gandhi led the Congress’ protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, demanding his immediate removal over allegations of ‘vote chori’.

As the standoff continued, Delhi Police moved in to detain the protesters after facing resistance from them. The Opposition leaders had been sitting on a dharna inside the Akashvani premises after being stopped from marching to the Election Commission headquarters earlier in the day.

The police action brought the prolonged demonstration to an end.

Gandhi had earlier said the protesters were prepared to remain at the site for as long as necessary.

“We have no problem sitting here. We are comfortable here. We have laid out mattresses here. There is a toilet here, and tea is also available. We will sit here for as long as we need to,” Gandhi said.

“We are protesting here against ‘vote theft’. If the government has a problem with us sitting here, then tell us where to sit and protest—we will sit there,” he added.

Gandhi also said the Opposition MPs wanted to meet the Election Commissioners to raise their concerns.

“MPs have been disrespected. We just want to meet the CEC and tell him that you have committed ‘vote chori’,” he said.

“MPs will meet the Election Commissioners. They will have to meet us,” Gandhi added.