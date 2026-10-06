Security camp transitions into education centre, hostel in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur

RAIPUR: For a decade and a half, the Bhatpal base camp in Narayanpur district was defined by watchtowers, razor wire, and the steady tread of security personnel stationed deep inside the conflict-affected Abujhmarh belt in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur, about 420 km south of Raipur.

Today, the perimeter echo is entirely different. The chatter of morning study groups and the chime of school bells. Where armed patrols once assembled, teenagers in crisp school uniforms now carry textbooks across the courtyard.

In a shift, the Narayanpur district administration converted the decommissioned 15-year-old security camp into a vibrant residential and learning hub for tribal students. Officials said the initiative marks the very first instance in Bastar where frontline security infrastructure has been repurposed entirely into an educational haven, .

In the dense, difficult terrain of Abujhmarh, getting children into school is only half the battle, while keeping them there is the real challenge. Remote villages often lack roads, and students transitioning to higher secondary grades historically faced a harsh dilemma which is to trek difficult distances daily or drop out when families could not afford private village lodgings.

Recognising the underutilised potential of the vacated compound, Narayanpur Collector Namrata Jain spearheaded the conversion to solve this accommodation deficit.

During a surprise inspection to evaluate everyday living standards, Collector Jain walked through dormitories, interacted with students, and inspected kitchen operations. She audited meal preparation routines—monitoring daily batches of rice and fresh vegetables—to mandate strict hygiene and consistent adherence to dietary schedules.