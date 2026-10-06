Security camp transitions into education centre, hostel in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur

RAIPUR: For a decade and a half, the Bhatpal base camp in Narayanpur district was defined by watchtowers, razor wire, and the steady tread of security personnel stationed deep inside the conflict-affected Abujhmarh belt in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur, about 420 km south of Raipur.
Today, the perimeter echo is entirely different. The chatter of morning study groups and the chime of school bells. Where armed patrols once assembled, teenagers in crisp school uniforms now carry textbooks across the courtyard.
In a shift, the Narayanpur district administration converted the decommissioned 15-year-old security camp into a vibrant residential and learning hub for tribal students. Officials said the initiative marks the very first instance in Bastar where frontline security infrastructure has been repurposed entirely into an educational haven, .
In the dense, difficult terrain of Abujhmarh, getting children into school is only half the battle, while keeping them there is the real challenge. Remote villages often lack roads, and students transitioning to higher secondary grades historically faced a harsh dilemma which is to trek difficult distances daily or drop out when families could not afford private village lodgings.
Recognising the underutilised potential of the vacated compound, Narayanpur Collector Namrata Jain spearheaded the conversion to solve this accommodation deficit.
During a surprise inspection to evaluate everyday living standards, Collector Jain walked through dormitories, interacted with students, and inspected kitchen operations. She audited meal preparation routines—monitoring daily batches of rice and fresh vegetables—to mandate strict hygiene and consistent adherence to dietary schedules.
Located 25 kilometres from district headquarters, the campus opened its doors to students on August 11. Conveniently positioned just 50 metres from the Government Higher Secondary School, Bhatpal, the facility eliminates hours of hazardous daily commutes.
The repurposed complex functions as two dedicated Scheduled Tribe (ST) boys' hostels, pre-matric and post-matric.
The transformation reflects the changing development priorities in areas that have historically faced challenges related to security, connectivity and access to basic services.
Komendra, a Class 12 student hailing from Rajbeda roughly 22 kilometres away, previously had to rent independent accommodation outside his school gates. "Renting a room put a heavy financial burden on my family," Komendra said. "The hostel has given us a secure, affordable place right next to our classes,” he added.
For younger boys like Class 9 student Ritesh Soni from Halamimunjmeta, “the campus provides quiet stability and staying inside a safe environment so close to school lets us focus entirely on our books.”
The transformation reflects the changing development priorities in areas that have historically faced challenges related to security, connectivity and access to basic services.