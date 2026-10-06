'Young medical graduates should keep needs of people at the centre of their work': President Droupadi Murmu

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said that young medical graduates should keep the needs of people at the centre of their work, particularly those living in remote and inaccessible areas with limited access to specialised healthcare.
Conferring degrees to the first batch of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bilaspur at the institute’s first convocation, she exhorted the graduates to remain lifelong learners.
She asked them to keep pace with changing medical practices and health services, while translating research into innovation that improves people's lives.
"The field of medicine is not just a field of science and technology. It is actually a field of compassion and trust as well," she said.
Lauding the graduates and the gold medallists, as well as the parents, guardians and teachers who supported them through their academic course, the president said the first batch to graduate from AIIMS Bilaspur has a special role in shaping the identity and legacy of the institution.
She said they have to uphold its reputation through their conduct, commitment and service and reminded them that the medical profession carries a responsibility towards humanity.
Given the geographical location of AIIMS Bilaspur, she asked the Institute and its graduates to work towards strengthening tertiary healthcare in the region, including through telemedicine, expert consultations, training of medical personnel and the use of modern technology.
She also highlighted the role of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PM-JAY) in reducing the financial burden of healthcare for economically vulnerable families, under which eligible beneficiaries receive health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year.
She noted that more than Rs 2 lakh crore has been spent on treatment under the scheme and asked stakeholders to ensure that information about these health protection measures reaches people in far-flung areas.
She also stressed the need for leading institutions such as AIIMS to contribute to the development of basic and cost-effective healthcare solutions.
Himachal Pradesh Governor, Kavinder Gupta, also commended the graduates on their achievement and highlighted the important role being played by AIIMS Bilaspur in bringing specialised healthcare closer to people not only from the state but neighbouring states, particularly those from remote and tribal areas, too.
He highlighted that their degrees carry a responsibility towards society and the nation and urged them to place compassion, sensitivity and service at the centre of their professional journeys.
fidence that the graduates would use their knowledge and service spirit to contribute to the nation.
“I believe that these graduate students of AIIMS Bilaspur will make a new identity with their talent, their knowledge and their service spirit in various fields of the country and will make an important contribution in the construction of a Viksit Bharat.”
Union Health and Family Welfare Minister, JP Nadda, expressed his happiness and pride at witnessing the inaugural batch of AIIMS Bilaspur complete its academic journey.
Highlighting the expansion of medical education in the country, he shared that the number of medical colleges has increased from 384 to over 800, while undergraduate medical seats have risen from 51,348 to 1.42 lakh.
He said that the Union Government’s target of adding 75,000 undergraduate and postgraduate medical seats by 2029 include an allocation of Rs 15,000 crore for the creation of 10,000 additional MBBS and PG seats.
He noted that while the country had only one AIIMS for several decades, 16 new AIIMS have been established in the last 12 years.
The minister said that the Institute has expanded beyond its initial target of 750 beds and now has 776 beds, with 26 specialities and 15 super specialties fully functional.
He also shared that the Institute’s OPD consultations have crossed 12 lakh and IPD admissions have crossed 1 lakh over the last four years.
He urged the graduates to uphold the reputation of AIIMS Bilaspur and carry its values of excellence and service into their professional journeys.
“With your rapid growth, I am certain that very soon AIIMS Bilaspur will be at par with any other AIIMS in the country,” he said, while expressing confidence that the graduates would provide high quality services and work for humanity.
A total of 92 students received their degrees at the ceremony: 43 MBBS, 26 BSc Honours Nursing, 9 BSc Allied Healthcare and 14 MD/MS students.