'Young medical graduates should keep needs of people at the centre of their work': President Droupadi Murmu

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said that young medical graduates should keep the needs of people at the centre of their work, particularly those living in remote and inaccessible areas with limited access to specialised healthcare.

Conferring degrees to the first batch of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bilaspur at the institute’s first convocation, she exhorted the graduates to remain lifelong learners.

She asked them to keep pace with changing medical practices and health services, while translating research into innovation that improves people's lives.

"The field of medicine is not just a field of science and technology. It is actually a field of compassion and trust as well," she said.

Lauding the graduates and the gold medallists, as well as the parents, guardians and teachers who supported them through their academic course, the president said the first batch to graduate from AIIMS Bilaspur has a special role in shaping the identity and legacy of the institution.

She said they have to uphold its reputation through their conduct, commitment and service and reminded them that the medical profession carries a responsibility towards humanity.

Given the geographical location of AIIMS Bilaspur, she asked the Institute and its graduates to work towards strengthening tertiary healthcare in the region, including through telemedicine, expert consultations, training of medical personnel and the use of modern technology.

She also highlighted the role of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PM-JAY) in reducing the financial burden of healthcare for economically vulnerable families, under which eligible beneficiaries receive health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year.