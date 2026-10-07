CBI summons Punjab CM Mann’s OSD Rajbir Ghuman in corruption case

CHANDIGARH: A day after the CBI registered an First Information Report (FIR) against Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's Special Duty (OSD) Rajbir Singh Ghuman. The agency on today asked him to appear before it in Chandigarh.

Sources said that it remains unclear whether Ghuman is going to appear before CBI today.

CBI carried out raids on Tuesday evening at eight locations across Punjab and Chandigarh including, Chief Minister Mann's Camp Office, Ghuman residence and his friends residence. Besides that raids carried in Mohali, Patiala, Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Gurudaspur districts.

The agency has seized laptops, mobile phones and documents from premises connected with the persons named in the case. The material is being examined for evidence relating to allegations of bribery and other alleged improprieties.

The searches followed the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s October 5 order directing the CBI to register a case and investigate information relating to alleged corruption and influence-peddling. The information had earlier been shared by the Enforcement Directorate with the Punjab Police.