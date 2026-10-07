Conflict of interest allegation in CEC case as plea seeks recall of SC's split verdict

A plea seeking recall of the Supreme Court’s split verdict in the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) appointments law case was mentioned before Chief Justice Surya Kant on Tuesday, amid a separate curative petition alleging a conflict of interest involving one of the judges.

Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for the petitioner, mentioned the recall application before a bench comprising CJI Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

The CJI said, “We will examine and take a call on the issue.”

Sankaranarayanan said the split verdict concerned the CEC appointments law and that the Justice Dipankar Datta-led bench had asked him to mention the matter before the CJI-led bench after it was released from that bench’s board.

On September 23, a bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma delivered a split verdict on petitions challenging Sections 7 and 8 of the CEC and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023.

Under the Act, the selection panel comprises the Prime Minister, Leader of Opposition and a Cabinet Minister. A connected plea challenged the appointments of Gyanesh Kumar, now CEC, and Election Commissioner Sukhbir Singh Sandhu.