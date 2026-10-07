‘Every FIR is a medal on my chest’: Rahul Gandhi after being booked over Akashvani sit-in

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said every FIR registered against him was a "medal on my chest", asserting that he would continue his fight to "protect the Constitution".
Gandhi made the remarks a day after the Delhi Police registered an FIR against him, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and their supporters for allegedly entering the Akashvani Bhawan premises without permission during an opposition protest against the Election Commission.
"I have 45 FIRs against me. My target is that there should be 100 FIRs against me. Every FIR against me is a medal for me," Gandhi told reporters after an INDIA bloc lunch meeting.
In a post on X, Gandhi reiterated his remarks in Hindi, saying, "Every FIR is a medal on my chest. There are 45 so far; my target is 100. Even then, I will continue to fight to protect the Constitution."
The Delhi Police FIR followed Tuesday's INDIA bloc march towards the Election Commission office over alleged irregularities in the functioning of the poll panel under Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
The march was stopped by police, following which Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and other opposition MPs staged an over eight-hour sit-in inside Akashvani Bhawan. Around 260 people were detained during the protest.
According to police officials, the FIR was registered based on a complaint alleging that the two Congress leaders, their supporters and other MPs entered the premises without permission.
The Congress hit back at the government, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of being "rattled" and "desperate" over the opposition's campaign against the Election Commission.
The opposition has been alleging irregularities in the electoral process and has raised the issue of "vote chori" in connection with the SIR exercise.
(With inputs from PTI)