‘Every FIR is a medal on my chest’: Rahul Gandhi after being booked over Akashvani sit-in

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said every FIR registered against him was a "medal on my chest", asserting that he would continue his fight to "protect the Constitution".

Gandhi made the remarks a day after the Delhi Police registered an FIR against him, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and their supporters for allegedly entering the Akashvani Bhawan premises without permission during an opposition protest against the Election Commission.

"I have 45 FIRs against me. My target is that there should be 100 FIRs against me. Every FIR against me is a medal for me," Gandhi told reporters after an INDIA bloc lunch meeting.

In a post on X, Gandhi reiterated his remarks in Hindi, saying, "Every FIR is a medal on my chest. There are 45 so far; my target is 100. Even then, I will continue to fight to protect the Constitution."