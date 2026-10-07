GE Aerospace ships four more engines for Tejas Mk-1A; tally reaches 14

NEW DELHI: US aerospace giant GE (General Electric) Aerospace on Wednesday said it shipped four F404-IN20 engines to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in September, taking the total supplied for the Tejas Mk-1A programme to 14. The state-run planemaker is racing to get the long-delayed fighter into service with the Indian Air Force (IAF).

"GE Aerospace shipped four F404-IN20 engines in September 2026. We remain focused on delivering the engines needed to power India's Tejas indigenous fighter jets," a GE Aerospace spokesperson said.

The consignment follows three engines in August. Supplies have picked up after engine shortages emerged as the principal bottleneck holding up Mk-1A production.

The announcement of the shipment also comes just days after IAF chief Air Chief Marshal A P Singh warned that the prolonged Tejas MK1A delays were hurting the force. "It is going to hurt us," he said on Saturday. With the MiG-21s retired, the IAF is down to 29 fighter squadrons against a sanctioned 42.5. Singh said the force needs to induct 36-40 fighters a year to arrest the decline.

The engine crunch is running alongside final integration and certification work. As reported earlier by TNIE, two to three minor issues with the Israeli EL/M-2052 AESA radar remain to be resolved ahead of a final IAF-HAL review after mid-October. The jet will then need clearance from the military airworthiness regulator CEMILAC.