Himachal Pradesh: Locals carry woman’s body for 6 km as road remains closed in Sirmaur

CHANDIGARH: Villagers in Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh carried the body of an 80-year-old woman on their shoulders for about six kilometres to reach her village after a road damaged during the monsoon remained closed for nearly three months.

Parma Devi, a resident of Gulrawala village in Dhageda panchayat in the Dhartidhar area of Nahan subdivision, died during treatment at PGI Chandigarh. Her family brought her body by vehicle from Chandigarh to the Rama-Dhageda main road. However, as the Tina-Gulrawala road remained closed, the vehicle could not reach the village.

Locals then tied the body to a pole and carried it on their shoulders for about six kilometres over a rough and uneven route to Gulrawala. The body was later taken to the village cremation ground for the last rites.

Her son, Ramender, was accompanied by BDC member and former panchayat pradhan Virender Singh Thakur, along with other villagers.

The locals said the road closure has forced residents to walk several kilometres to access markets, hospitals, schools, colleges, the tehsil and district headquarters. They demanded that the road be restored at the earliest.