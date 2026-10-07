India seeks update from Russia on whereabouts of Indians working with Russian military

India on Wednesday said it had sought an update from Russian authorities on the whereabouts of 69 Indian nationals reportedly serving in the Russian Army.

New Delhi has been consistently urging Moscow to release all Indian nationals serving with the Russian military. The government’s efforts have so far resulted in the early discharge of 139 Indian nationals, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his regular media briefing.

Fifty-one Indians have died while serving on the frontlines of the conflict in Ukraine, according to information shared by the authorities over the past few months.

Jaiswal said a total of 259 Indian nationals were believed to have been recruited into the Russian armed forces.

“Of these, through our efforts, so far, 139 Indian nationals have seen early discharge from the Russian Army,” Jaiswal said.

“We are following up with the Russian authorities for updates on the whereabouts of 69 Indian nationals who are reportedly with the Russian Army,” he said.