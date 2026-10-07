India seeks update from Russia on whereabouts of Indians working with Russian military

India on Wednesday said it had sought an update from Russian authorities on the whereabouts of 69 Indian nationals reportedly serving in the Russian Army.
New Delhi has been consistently urging Moscow to release all Indian nationals serving with the Russian military. The government’s efforts have so far resulted in the early discharge of 139 Indian nationals, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his regular media briefing.
Fifty-one Indians have died while serving on the frontlines of the conflict in Ukraine, according to information shared by the authorities over the past few months.
Jaiswal said a total of 259 Indian nationals were believed to have been recruited into the Russian armed forces.
“Of these, through our efforts, so far, 139 Indian nationals have seen early discharge from the Russian Army,” Jaiswal said.
“We are following up with the Russian authorities for updates on the whereabouts of 69 Indian nationals who are reportedly with the Russian Army,” he said.
Jaiswal warned Indian nationals against accepting offers to join the Russian military, saying there was a “grave danger” associated with such employment.
“I once again want to urge that Indian nationals must stay away from offers being made to join the Russian Army,” he said.
Responding to a separate question about the death of a laboratory worker at a plague research institute in Russia’s Siberia region, Jaiswal said India was fully prepared to deal with any contingency involving Indian nationals living in Russia.
“On the plague situation, I think the relevant country or authorities would be best positioned to answer that,” he said.
Jaiswal added that more than 30,000 Indian students and around 70,000 Indian nationals were living in Russia.
“As and when there is any requirement, we will put our best foot forward for our nationals,” he said.
(With inputs from PTI)