Manipur requests MHA for 30 additional CAPF companies to intensify anti-militant operations

NEW DELHI: The Manipur government has requested for 30 additional companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), including specialised units such as the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) and the Rapid Action Force (RAF), from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The security agencies are planning to intensify operations against militant groups across the state, which has witnessed intermittent ethnic violence since May 2023.

Sources said the request comes amid heightened security concerns and the administration’s efforts to maintain a sustained security presence in vulnerable and sensitive areas. They added that the additional forces are expected to bolster counter-insurgency operations, area domination, protection of critical and vulnerable locations, and maintenance of law and order.

The security agencies have been stepping up coordinated operations against armed groups involved in violence and other security-related activities, with the proposed deployment aimed at enhancing their operational capacity across the state, the sources said.

“CoBRA units, trained for jungle warfare and counter-insurgency operations, could be deployed in difficult and rugged terrain where armed groups are active. Other CAPF units may be assigned to area security, protection duties, route and infrastructure security, and maintaining public order in sensitive locations,” a source who does not want to be named said.

The demand for additional forces comes against the backdrop of the prolonged ethnic conflict between the Kuki-Zo and Meitei communities.

The intermittent violent incidents have claimed lives, displaced large numbers of people and left several parts of the state vulnerable to fresh tensions and violence.