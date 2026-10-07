NTA to begin JEE Main registration soon; exam scheduled for January 2027

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination – Main (JEE Main) shortly. It recently released the examination schedule for nine national-level exams that the agency will conduct in the first quarter of 2027, including JEE Main and the Common University Entrance Test – Postgraduate (CUET PG).

JEE Main ranks determine admissions to BTech, BArch and BPlanning programmes at premier institutes such as the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and Government-Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs). The exam is held in two sessions — one in January and another in the first week of April each year.

In a public notice, the NTA specified that JEE Main will be held on six days in January — January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29 and 30. January 31 will be reserved as a buffer day.

IIT Delhi will conduct the JEE (Advanced) exam next year, which determines admissions to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).