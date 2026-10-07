NTA to begin JEE Main registration soon; exam scheduled for January 2027

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination – Main (JEE Main) shortly. It recently released the examination schedule for nine national-level exams that the agency will conduct in the first quarter of 2027, including JEE Main and the Common University Entrance Test – Postgraduate (CUET PG).
JEE Main ranks determine admissions to BTech, BArch and BPlanning programmes at premier institutes such as the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and Government-Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs). The exam is held in two sessions — one in January and another in the first week of April each year.
In a public notice, the NTA specified that JEE Main will be held on six days in January — January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29 and 30. January 31 will be reserved as a buffer day.
IIT Delhi will conduct the JEE (Advanced) exam next year, which determines admissions to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).
The NTA also announced that the CUET PG exam will be held over 17 days in March 2027, on March 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 24 and 25. The buffer days will be March 30 and 31.
The dates announced for the other exams to be held in January are as follows: Army Cadets College on January 4; SHRESHTA (NETS), a residential education programme for students in high schools in targeted areas, on January 10; and the NIFT Entrance Examination, also on January 10.
In February, the NTA will conduct the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) on February 7 and the National Initiative for Technical Teachers Training (NITTT) Part 1 on February 26 and 27.
Apart from CUET PG, NITTT Part 2 will be held on March 5 and 7.
“The dates are tentative and may undergo changes owing to administrative, academic, statutory, logistical or other unforeseen circumstances,” the NTA said.