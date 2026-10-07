NTA to begin JEE main registration soon; exam scheduled for six days in January 2027

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the process of registration for the Joint Entrance Examination – Main (JEE-Main) exam shortly. It recently released the examination schedule for nine national-level exams the agency will conduct in the first quarter of 2027, including the JEE Main and the Common Undergraduate Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG).
The ranks secured in JEE-Main decide admissions to the B.Tech, B.Arch and B. Planning exams in premier institutes like National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and Government funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs). It is held as two sessions, one in January each year and another in the first week of April.
In a public notice, the NTA specified that JEE Main will be held on these six days in January – Jan 22, 23, 24, 28, 29 and 30. January 31 will be reserved as a buffer day.
IIT Delhi will conduct the JEE (Advanced) exam next year. This exam decides admissions to IITs (Indian Institutes of Technology).
The NTA had also announced that the CUET-PG test will be held for 17 days in March 2027 on the following dates – March 1, 2, 3, 4, 5,8, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 24 and 25. The buffer days will be March 30 and 31.
The dates made public for the other exams to be held in January are as follows: Army Cadets College, Jan 4; SHRESHTA (NETS) – residential education for students in high schools in targeted areas - will be held on January 10 while the NIFT Entrance exam will also be on January 10.
In February, it will conduct the following two exams – Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) on February 7 and the National Initiative for Technical Teachers Training (NITTT) Part-1 on February 26 and 27.
Apart from CUET, the NITTT Part-2 will be held on March 5 and 7.