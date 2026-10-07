NTA to begin JEE main registration soon; exam scheduled for six days in January 2027

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the process of registration for the Joint Entrance Examination – Main (JEE-Main) exam shortly. It recently released the examination schedule for nine national-level exams the agency will conduct in the first quarter of 2027, including the JEE Main and the Common Undergraduate Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG).

The ranks secured in JEE-Main decide admissions to the B.Tech, B.Arch and B. Planning exams in premier institutes like National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and Government funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs). It is held as two sessions, one in January each year and another in the first week of April.

In a public notice, the NTA specified that JEE Main will be held on these six days in January – Jan 22, 23, 24, 28, 29 and 30. January 31 will be reserved as a buffer day.