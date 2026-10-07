Protest against CEC: Congress leadership steps in, assuages ally disquiet over sit-in strategy

The Congress leadership stepped in late on Tuesday to bring INDIA bloc partners to the protest at All India Radio premises after learning of unease among allies over the decision to seek a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, said sources aware of the matter.

The outreach came after Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other Congress leaders continued their sit-in at Akashvani Bhavan for over seven hours while leaders of other parties were detained and taken to police stations, Opposition sources said.

The leadership called alliance leaders around 7 pm, asking them to join the protest at Akashvani Bhavan. Most reached the premises by about 7.40 pm, the sources said. At 7 pm, TMC sources said that their MPs Derek O'brien and Mahua Moitra are currently at Akashvani Bhavan. Later in a post on X , Moitra said, “Inside Akashwani Bhavan. We will leave after we meet Gyanesh and tell him to resign.

The outreach came after allies conveyed their disquiet over being left out of discussions on the Congress’s protest strategy, including the insistence on meeting Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The Opposition’s joint march to the Election Commission headquarters had been organised to demand his removal over allegations of “vote theft”.