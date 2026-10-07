SC agrees to examine plea seeking recall of split verdict on law for appointment of CEC, ECs

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to consider a plea seeking recall of its recent split verdict on whether challenges to the 2023 law governing the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners should be referred to a larger Constitution bench.

On September 23, a bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma gave split opinions on whether a batch of pleas challenging the validity of a 2023 law that excludes the Chief Justice of India from the panel for selecting the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners (ECs) should be referred to a larger Constitution bench.

It had said due to a difference of opinion, the matter be placed before CJI Surya Kant on the administrative side for constitution of a bench of appropriate strength for an effective and authoritative adjudication.

On Wednesday, a bench comprising the Chief Justice of India and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was told about the recall application by senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan.

“We will examine and take a call,” the CJI said. Sankaranarayanan told the bench that the recall application had earlier been mentioned before a bench headed by Justice Datta, but the matter had subsequently been released from that bench and he was asked to mention it before the CJI.