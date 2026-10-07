Taslima Nasreen flags rise of extremism in Bangladesh, calls for stronger action

Asked about speculation over a possible visit to India by Bangladeshi Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and its potential impact on bilateral ties, Nasreen said the future direction of the relationship remained uncertain.

"The way Jamaat-e-Islami is being patronised in Bangladesh and strict action is being avoided against the militants, it is not clear in which direction the relationship will go," she said.

Nasreen nevertheless expressed hope that the Bangladesh government would take action against extremist groups and work to preserve friendly relations with India.

"I hope that the Bangladeshi government will take action despite this adversity and that relations between India and Bangladesh will remain positive and friendly in the future," she said.

This is Nasreen's second visit to Kolkata since July. She said she was happy to return to the city but would not be able to stay through Durga Puja this year.

"I will not be able to attend the Puja this time, but I will definitely come next year. I love the Puja here very much. It feels like an art exhibition," she said.

The physician-turned-writer is scheduled to attend a programme on Thursday featuring a recital of her poetry and performances of songs based on her work by prominent artists.

The programme, titled "Shikol Bhangar Golpo" (Stories of Breaking Chains), will focus on feminist poetry and songs exploring women's love, desires, suffering, resistance and their right to live on their own terms.

Nasreen is also scheduled to speak on "The Boundaries of Decency and Obscenity in Literature" in Salt Lake on October 11. The event will also feature the launch of her English-language children's book, "Jasmine".

If time permits, Nasreen said she hopes to travel to Kolaghat to savour hilsa and visit either Birsingha in Paschim Medinipur district, the birthplace of 19th-century polymath Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, or the home of renowned Bengali author Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay in Howrah district.

She also said she hoped to attend the Mahalaya programme at Eden Gardens on October 10.

"I will be here on Mahalaya and, if possible, will attend the Mahalaya event at Eden Gardens," she said.

Nasreen returned to Kolkata on July 31, nearly 19 years after her previous visit to the city.