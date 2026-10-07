Three Indians rescued from Turkish-owned vessel after Russian drone strike in Black Sea in 'stable condition'

The Indian mission in Romania said three Indian nationals rescued from a Turkish-owned cargo vessel hit by a Russian drone strike in the Black Sea are in “stable condition” and have been assured of all necessary assistance for their “safe and early departure from Romania”.

An embassy representative on Tuesday visited the three Indians rescued from the MV Royad Mammadov. Two of them are staying at a hotel, while the third is undergoing treatment at the County Hospital in Constanta, the Indian Embassy in Romania said.

"All three are in stable condition," the mission said in a post on X. The three Indian nationals were rescued on Monday.

“The Embassy assured them of all necessary assistance and support for their safe and early departure from Romania. Essential items, including mobile phones, were facilitated through the shipping company’s local agent, while Indian food was arranged through a local Indian restaurant,” the mission said on Tuesday.

The representative also met local police authorities, the shipping company's agent and doctors treating the injured Indian to coordinate further assistance, the embassy said.

The vessel MV Royad Mammadov was attacked in the Black Sea earlier this week, killing at least two foreign seafarers and injuring several crew members.