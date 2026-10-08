After Musk's 'oligarch' remarks, Centre says satellite communication policies 'non-discriminatory', 'fair'

The Centre on Thursday rejected SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's allegations that Starlink's India plans were being blocked, saying the authorisation framework for all telecom services, including satellite communications, is non-discriminatory and fair.

Terming Musk's allegations "baseless" and "misconceived", the Ministry of Communications stated that demonstrating compliance with security norms is mandatory for every satcom licensee.

The statement from the Ministry follows a post by Elon Musk who had claimed that the India plans of his satellite communication company Starlink were being blocked by 'certain oligarchs'.

In a statement issued by the Press Information Bureau, the Ministry stated, "A post is being circulated in social media regarding the fairness of India’s regulatory framework for satellite communication services and suggesting that it is being applied in a discriminatory manner. The Government has put in place a fair and non-discriminatory authorisation framework for all telecommunication services, including satellite communication services. Under this, telecom licences have been granted to three Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite services based on non-geosynchronous satellite orbit based satellite communications, as part of its commitment to enable provision of satellite communication services in India.

"Under the terms and conditions of license, every such licensee is required to demonstrate compliance with security conditions. This is aimed at ensuring that services provided meet various security requirements to ensure safety of all users and their data. Security assessment as part of this process is currently under way in respect of all the three licensees. As and when this process is completed for a licensed entity, it may proceed to the next step of seeking assignment of spectrum."

"At present, all the three entities are at broadly the same regulatory stage. As such, the suggestion that the framework or its application is unfair or discriminatory is baseless and misconceived," the statement added.