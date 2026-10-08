CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s security upgraded to Z+ amid SIR protests

NEW DELHI: The security cover of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has been upgraded from Z to Z+ category following a fresh assessment of the threat perception to the Election Commission chief amid protests over alleged irregularities in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, sources said.
The enhanced security covers Kumar’s residence and office in New Delhi and his family home in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. Additional personnel have been deployed at all three locations, while police have been directed to strengthen security around the two residences, sources said.
The move follows heightened protests against the Election Commission over the SIR exercise. Protesters had traced Kumar’s residence in New Delhi, while another group gathered outside his family home in Agra, the sources said.
The Indian Youth Congress staged a protest near Kumar’s residence on September 27, demanding his resignation. The protesters were stopped by police and security personnel.
Security personnel in New Moti Bagh, where Kumar resides, said the deployment had been stepped up following the protests. Additional paramilitary personnel have been positioned in and around the colony, while police vehicles have been deployed round the clock.
“Security has been increased after the protests,” a security staffer said, adding that some protesters had attempted to enter the colony and reached close to Kumar’s residence.
Residents and colony staff have also noticed tighter access controls, with new visitors being asked to produce identification and explain the purpose of their visit. Additional paramilitary personnel have been stationed outside the colony.
Security has also been reinforced at the Election Commission headquarters, Nirvachan Sadan, on Ashoka Road. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which guards the building’s entry and exit points, perimeter and other areas, has increased its deployment inside the complex.
Personnel from the Rapid Action Force (RAF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Delhi Police have also been deployed outside the headquarters in view of continuing protests, an official said.
Officials, however, said the additional security at the ECI headquarters was primarily in response to the protests being held there regularly rather than being solely linked to the CEC’s upgraded protection.
Chief Election Commissioners are ordinarily provided Z-category security. Z+ cover is the highest level of civilian security provided by the government and involves a multi-layered protection system comprising Central Armed Police Forces and Delhi Police personnel.
According to officials, a Z+ protectee can have more than 55 security personnel deployed, including round-the-clock personal security officers, close-protection teams, guards and surveillance personnel.