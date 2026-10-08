CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s security upgraded to Z+ amid SIR protests

NEW DELHI: The security cover of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has been upgraded from Z to Z+ category following a fresh assessment of the threat perception to the Election Commission chief amid protests over alleged irregularities in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, sources said.

The enhanced security covers Kumar’s residence and office in New Delhi and his family home in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. Additional personnel have been deployed at all three locations, while police have been directed to strengthen security around the two residences, sources said.

The move follows heightened protests against the Election Commission over the SIR exercise. Protesters had traced Kumar’s residence in New Delhi, while another group gathered outside his family home in Agra, the sources said.

The Indian Youth Congress staged a protest near Kumar’s residence on September 27, demanding his resignation. The protesters were stopped by police and security personnel.

Security personnel in New Moti Bagh, where Kumar resides, said the deployment had been stepped up following the protests. Additional paramilitary personnel have been positioned in and around the colony, while police vehicles have been deployed round the clock.

“Security has been increased after the protests,” a security staffer said, adding that some protesters had attempted to enter the colony and reached close to Kumar’s residence.

Residents and colony staff have also noticed tighter access controls, with new visitors being asked to produce identification and explain the purpose of their visit. Additional paramilitary personnel have been stationed outside the colony.