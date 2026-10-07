Student groups, CJP warn of prolonged agitation against CEC, say protest won’t end with Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Wednesday said its agitation against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar would continue until the electoral system is overhauled, asserting that even Kumar's resignation would not end the protest.

CJP co-convener Saurav Das said the protesters would not step back even if Kumar resigned, as the electoral system needed to be "cleaned up". He alleged that the BJP's pushback against the campaign reflected a "lust for eternal power".

The CJP, along with student organisations, called for a united mobilisation ahead of its October 10 protest against the Election Commission (EC).

At a joint press conference in Delhi, the groups urged people from across the country to travel to the national capital and prepare for a prolonged agitation.

"This fight is not going to be easy. I appeal to everyone across the country to join us, book train and flight tickets," Das said.

The press conference was attended by representatives of the All India Students' Association (AISA), All India Students' Federation (AISF), Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the Aam Aadmi Party's student wing, Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP).

The groups also backed the October 6 protest march by INDIA bloc MPs towards the EC office, framing the confrontation as a larger battle to defend democracy and the Constitution.