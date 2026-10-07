AISA chief Neha Bora recounts alleged crackdown by Delhi Police, detentions during protests

Asserting that people would continue to raise questions over democracy, electoral rolls and the right to protest, All India Students' Association (AISA) national president Neha Bora said the ongoing protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar had evolved into a broader citizens' movement.

Addressing a press conference, Bora recalled the citizens' call for a march on September 25 and said several activists, lawyers and public representatives had joined the initiative, including political activist Yogendra Yadav, Right to Information activist Anjali Bhardwaj, Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha and TMC MP Mahua Moitra.

She said the participation of these individuals reflected a broader effort to raise the issues in a “consolidated manner” and with the same unity that had been witnessed during education-related movements in the past few months.

Bora said subsequent calls for protests were made on October 2, with a citizens' call in Delhi at Jantar Mantar and a separate call by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) in Mumbai.

She claimed that the participation in both cities sent a message that concerns over the electoral process and alleged voter disenfranchisement had become an urgent issue for citizens.

“The massive turnout in Mumbai on October 2 sends a clear message that if there is one urgent, the most urgent, issue at this point, it is the theft of democracy and the theft of votes,” Bora said.

Referring to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Bora said it was a serious issue and claimed that it could disenfranchise 13 crore people. In Delhi, she claimed that protesters returned to the streets despite knowing about the detentions during the October 2 demonstration.