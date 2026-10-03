Nearly 200 detained after AISA, other protesters return to Jantar Mantar for a second day

Nearly 200 protesters were detained in connection with Saturday's demonstrations at Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, with Delhi Police registering cases under provisions dealing with disobedience of orders and obstruction and assault of public servants for Friday's protest.

The protesters, including members of student organisations and civil society groups, attempted to gather at Jantar Mantar despite prohibitory orders imposed in the New Delhi district.

Among those detained were AISA national president Neha Bora, civil society activist Yogendra Yadav and senior advocate Prashant Bhushan.

The AISA said senior advocates Kapil Sibal, Nitya Ramakrishnan and Pallav Sisodia also joined the protest.

Police invoked Sections 223(a), 221, 132 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in connection with Friday's protests.

The provisions relate to disobedience of a lawful order promulgated by a public servant, obstructing a public servant in the discharge of public functions, assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty and acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention, respectively.

AISA activists had called for a fresh mobilisation on Saturday, a day after nearly 1,000 people were detained during protests in and around Jantar Mantar. Many of those detained on Friday were subsequently released.

On Saturday, protesters marched from Patel Chowk towards Jantar Mantar, where police and paramilitary personnel had erected barricades and deployed additional forces to prevent them from reaching the designated protest area.

Several protesters were detained as they gathered near the protest site and were taken to different police stations, officials said.