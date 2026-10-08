Congress protests in J&K over Delhi Police action; BJP flags alleged assault on Kashmiri youth

SRINAGAR: As Congress workers in Jammu and Kashmir protested on Thursday against the alleged manhandling of party leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, by the police during a protest in New Delhi, the J&K BJP hit back by condemning the alleged assault on a Kashmiri Muslim youth by Congress workers during the protest and claiming that the INDIA bloc had been exposed.

The Congress observed a “Black Day” in J&K on Thursday, with protests being held at party headquarters in Srinagar, Jammu and other parts of the Union Territory. The protests were organised against the alleged manhandling of Congress leaders by Delhi Police during Wednesday’s demonstration against alleged irregularities in the electoral process and seeking the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

Carrying placards and banners, Congress workers raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

“On the orders of the BJP, RSS, Modi and Shah, Delhi Police manhandled Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders in Delhi, who were protesting against ‘vote chori’ by the CEC. We are observing a Black Day today against it. The way the British committed excesses during India’s freedom struggle, the BJP and RSS are committing excesses against people today. They want to take away our constitutional guarantees, including the right to protest,” said Srinagar Congress district president Adil Farooq while addressing the protesting party workers.