Ex-MLA Relu Ram Punia & eight members of his family's murder: SC reserves order on convict duo's premature release

MUMBAI: The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved the petitions challenging the premature release of Sonia and Sanjeev Kumar, who were convicted in the brutal and infamous murder of former MLA Relu Ram Punia and eight members of his family.

The petitions filed by the members of the victim’s family challenge the order passed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court's December 2025, order where directions were issued to reconsider the issue of premature release of the convicts and to grant them interim bail.

The Supreme Court had earlier issued notice in the matter and sought responses from the concerned parties.

Advocates Aaina Verma Khowal and Lal Bahadur Khowal, appearing for the victim’s family, submitted before the SC that the gravity of the offence, the conduct of the convicts in prison, their actual state of reformation, and various aspects relating to premature release were brought to the attention of the Court. They submitted that the case pertains to the murder of eight members of the same family in the year 2001, including three minor children. One of the deceased child was approximately one-and-a-half months old.