IAF has grown into network-centric, exceptional force ranked among finest in world: Air Chief Marshal Singh

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh on Thursday said the Indian Air Force's (IAF) operational capabilities are growing in the right track and the force is alert and ready to meet any challenges.

In his address at the Air Force Day celebrations at the Hindan air base in Ghaziabad, the air chief said that in its 94 years, the IAF has grown into an exceptional, capable, network-centric and multi-domain force ranked among the finest in the world.

He saluted the air warriors who have laid down their lives for the nation.

The IAF chief said conflicts in parts of the world have shown that air power is the primary means of protecting the interests of a nation.

On Operation Sindoor, he said the IAF showed speed of combat operations.

Air Chief Marshal Singh said the IAF is alert, committed and ready to meet any challenges.

"Our operational capabilities are growing in the right direction," he said, adding that the IAF would leave no stone unturned to live up to expectations, rather exceed them.