Nitin Nabin calls youth ‘agents of change’, urges greater role in nation-building

LUCKNOW: Calling the present generation of youth agents of change, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin said it was important to listen to their voices. The BJP national president exhorted the youth to contribute to the transformation of India with complete dedication and help catapult the country into a developed nation and a Vishwaguru by 2047.

The BJP national chief was interacting with young people at the Yuva Samvad programme in Varanasi on Thursday.

Nabin said the present leadership was making efforts to engage directly with young people and work towards finding solutions to their problems.

“We have not achieved everything yet, but we are certainly moving in the right direction,” he said.

Accepting that governments should understand that the present generation represents change, the BJP chief said it was the responsibility of families, society and public representatives to recognise that the new generation wanted to express its views and should be heard.

“I believe that my first responsibility is towards the youth. The youth gave such overwhelming support to PM Modi in 2014 that he became the first Prime Minister to be chosen by the people after being publicly projected before them as a candidate,” he said.

“Earlier, parents used to decide the future of their children, but today’s generation makes its own choices and parents support them,” he added.